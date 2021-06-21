BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry ® QNX ® software is now embedded in over 195 million vehicles, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive. Automakers and Tier 1s, including Aptiv, BMW, Bosch, Ford, GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen, trust BlackBerry QNX software for a broad range of critical systems. These include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Digital Cockpits and Secure Data Gateways, all of which are becoming increasingly prevalent in vehicles. Furthermore, BlackBerry QNX is key to the future of the automotive industry, with design wins with 23 of the top 25 electric vehicle automakers, and providing a safe, reliable, and secure software foundation for autonomous drive vehicle systems.

BlackBerry also announced that BlackBerry QNX royalty revenue backlog has increased to $490 million at the end of its first quarter of fiscal year 2022. This represents a 9% increase, from $450 million last year. The backlog metric is calculated using contracted prices and future production volume estimates provided by the customer when they award BlackBerry a design win. BlackBerry QNX has recently announced design wins with industry leaders such as Baidu, Desay SV, Scania, Volvo, and XPeng.

“BlackBerry continues to clearly demonstrate its leadership position in safety-critical embedded automotive software, with both an increased vehicle count and strong growth in royalty revenue backlog. Achieving over 195 million vehicles marks the sixth consecutive year that this count has increased,” said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. “We continue to innovate our platform, which further strengthens our market advantage. BlackBerry QNX is very well positioned to capitalize on the secular trends of greater safety-critical software in the car, the transition to electric vehicles and the move towards autonomous drive.”

“BlackBerry’s industry footprint continues to outpace overall market growth, as demonstrated by today’s announcement, which was achieved in spite of a challenging year for the automotive industry,” said Roger Lanctot , Director, Automotive Connected Mobility, Strategy Analytics. “Over the past six years, BlackBerry has successfully extended its market impact beyond infotainment, enabling wider adoption of advanced, safety critical systems in connected-autonomous vehicles.”

BlackBerry engaged with research and industry analyst firm, Strategy Analytics to verify the volume of vehicles embedded with BlackBerry QNX software, based on the number of BlackBerry QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain BlackBerry QNX products and technology. The vast majority of BlackBerry QNX software products that are integrated and used in automotive ECUs are licensed on a per-unit royalty basis. BlackBerry QNX technology includes QNX ® Neutrino ® OS, QNX ® Platform for ADAS, QNX ® OS for Safety, QNX ® CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX ® Platform for Digital Cockpits, QNX ® Hypervisor 2.2 and QNX acoustics middleware.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX visit BlackBerry.com/QNX .

For more information on why 23 of the top 25 electric vehicle automakers chose BlackBerry QNX click here .

For a description of the BlackBerry QNX royalty revenue backlog metric, please refer to BlackBerry’s report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, available on BlackBerry.com/Investors .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-qnx-software-is-now-embedded-in-over-195-million-vehicles-301315834.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited