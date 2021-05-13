Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the ” Corporation “) (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Withheld Mark J. Fuller 27,872,015 90.35% 2,978,005 9.65% Douglas F. McCutcheon 29,840,337 96.73% 1,009,683 3.27% Dorothea E. Mell 29,863,943 96.80% 986,077 3.20% William H. McNeil 21,845,444 70.81% 9,004,576 29.19% Sandra L. Rosch 28,588,410 92.67% 2,261,610 7.33% John F. Tuer 28,890,488 93.65% 1,959,532 6.35% Patricia M. Volker 29,890,513 96.89% 959,507 3.11%

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (” IOC “) directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/13/c6594.html