Gold

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – VGLD

- February 17th, 2021
vangold mining logo

Trading resumes in: Company: Vangold Mining Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: VGLD All Issues: No Resumption : 9:30 AM 2182021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Vangold Mining Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: VGLD

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 2/18/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/17/c7562.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Related posts

VanGold Mining Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
VanGold Mining Closes $3,690,520 First Tranche of Private Placement

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×