IIROC Trade Resumption – AZG
Trading resumes in:
Company: Arizona Gold Corp.
TSX Symbol: AZG
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 08:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
