Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce further drill results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the “Picachos Project”, “Picachos” or the “Property

Brigadier has received analytical results for diamond drill holes DH-BRG-044 to -050 from SGS Laboratory. Principal results are from 47, 48 and 49, a fence of holes drilled across the northwesterly trending El Placer Vein system (see table below).

In the winter of 2021, the Company completed underground sampling of several historic gold mines along the northwest part of El Placer.

Highlights from underground sampling obtained prior to diamond drilling include:

31.4 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 2% Zn across 0.3 meters from Tacuachas Underground Level 1030 (BRG-25139)

2.14 g/t Au and 0.1% Pb across 8 m from a surface trench across Tacuachas Open Cut (BRG-117146)

7.43 g/t Au, 0.15% Pb, 0.23% Zn across 3.2 m from Lentes Underground Level 1024 (historic sample MCA-27431). This result includes 0.15 m of 40.63 g/t Au with 0.2% Pb and 0.2% Zn

4.64 g/t Au, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Zn across 0.9 m from Corallio Underground Level 1035

38.88 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, 1.7% Pb, 1.5% Zn and 538 ppm W (tungsten) across 0.5 meters in Chivera Underground Level 1177 (BRG-27106)

12.79 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 0.9% Pb, 0.9% Zn across 1 m in Los Huaraches Underground Level 1155 (BRG-25131). This includes 0.1 m of 117.45 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 3.2% Pb and 2.6% Zn

Host rocks to the mineralization are mainly rhyolitic ignimbrite. Regionally, these are pervasively silicified and brecciated within the El Placer Vein system. Microcrystalline quartz, epidote and base metal sulfides such as galena and sphalerite occur in the silicified matrix between rock fragments. Gold is concentrated in shear zones marked by argillic alteration with or without quartz veining.

DH-BRG-047 is completely mineralized and returned an overall result of 0.41 g/t Au with 0.2% Zn across 60.3 meters. From the geological model, it appears to have tested a series of shears in the hanging wall to La Botica represented by Tacuachas, Coralillo, Los Lentes and at least two newly defined structures in the footwall to Tacuachas. Notable individual results are 4.03 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.2% Pb and 0.1% Zn across 0.5 m, correlated to the Corallio Vein and 1.49 g/t Au with 0.3% Zn across 1.8 m correlated to Los Lentes Vein.

The main results from DH-BRG-048 are in the top of the hole. The interval between 3 and 4 meters contains 6.89 g/t Au with 0.04% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Zn and is correlated to the Tacuachas Vein. Between 14 and 18 meters an intercept of 1.85 g/t Au with 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Zn defines a new shear zone in the footwall to Tacuachas with a maximum value of 5.51 g/t Au across 1 m between 16 and 17 m.

DH-BRG-049 tested under Cerro La Chivera and returned an average result of 0.27 g/t Au with 0.01% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Zn across the entire length of 123 m. Between 7 and 8 m, values of 2.85 g/t Au, 0.04% Cu, 0.1% Pb and 0.4% Zn correlate to the Tacuachas structure. La Botica, defined underground about 600 meters southeast of this drill hole, strikes through DH-BRG-049 between 40.5 and 56 meters downhole with a peak value of 1.08 g/t Au returned across 4 m between 52 and 56 m. Chivera is correlated to the interval between 77 and 95 meters with peak values of 1.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.7% Zn occur across 4 m between 77 and 81 m and 3.51 g/t Au and 0.1% Pb across 1 m between 92 and 93 m. Finally, Tatemales, historically exploited underground about 300 meters southeast of this drill hole fence, projects through DH-BRG-049 between 98 and 123 m.

Brigadier has cut a 69 meter long surface trench using the D6 along approximately the same line as DH-BRG-047. By using the bull dozer, a more accurate assessment of surface gold mineralization will be attained. This trench was sampled at 1 meter and 0.5 meter intervals using a chisel and hammer to channel across the rock (dry sampling). Results for the machine dug trench are pending.

Geological cross-section across Cerro La Chivera showing diamond drill holes DH-BRG-047 to -049 and a few of the underground samples within 5 meters of the plane of this cross-section. All the drill holes intercepted multiple gold-bearing shear zones.

In Q2 of 2021, Brigadier completed underground and surface trench sampling of La Gloria, El Salvador, El Cobre and Palodismo and made a significant copper-silver discovery in the porphyry area in the northwestern part of the Property. Analytical results are still pending for about 900 samples from these work areas. The laboratory developed a shortage of reagents in the spring and assaying is proceeding at a slower pace than usual. In May, the Company prepared the road to the campsite at La Flauta in the southeastern part of the Property and in June, Brigadier completed a new access road to the northwestern part of the Property, to better support exploration of the porphyry this fall. The Company installed a satellite camp at La Flauta in early June and started hand-trenching across selected locations of the El Placer Vein system within 1.5 km of the camp. Underground mapping and sampling of historic workings in the area is also in-progress. A route to copper-silver rich mineralization at Garabato has been surveyed and construction is in-progress.

Appendix

Drill hole results for gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Not enough is known about the mineralization to reliably estimate true widths. DL = at or near detection limit.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Core Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Lead (ppm) Zinc (ppm) DH-BRG-044 35 38 3 0.30 DL 80 283 418 DH-BRG-045 36.5 39 2.5 0.62 7 197 161 1140 DH-BRG-046 7.5 14 6.5 0.26 6 513 220 428 DH-BRG-046 35 36 1 0.55 8 78 134 146 DH-BRG-047 0 60.3 60.3 0.41 DL 115 596 1710 including 0 4.5 4.5 0.56 DL 321 1257 981 including 11.5 19 7.5 0.98 DL 136 739 1241 including 22 23 1 0.64 DL 258 1712 1502 Including 34 36 2 0.44 DL 65 493 1153 Including 39.5 42.5 3 1.27 15 142 1007 1364 And 41 41.5 0.5 4.03 4 347 1663 1331 Including 51.5 52.5 1 0.86 DL 28 110 979 Including 54 56.5 2.5 0.84 DL 49 366 2236 including 58.5 60.3 1.8 1.49 DL 55 375 3089 DH-BRG-048 0 113 113 0.19 DL 79 874 2197 including 3 4 1 6.89 DL 394 787 1268 including 14 18 4 1.85 DL 90 478 654 and 16 17 1 5.51 4 94 270 1035 including 27 28 1 0.71 DL 160 1118 1317 including 72 73 1 0.74 DL 42 229 236 DH-BRG-049 0 123 123 0.27 DL 137 1137 1991 including 7 8 1 2.85 DL 386 952 3076 including 14 17 3 0.57 DL 145 361 1297 including 40.5 49 8.5 0.40 DL 179 2271 698 including 52 56 4 1.08 DL 104 796 629 including 77 81 4 1.10 DL 28 3637 16630 including 89 95 6 0.82 DL 40 2534 5712 and 92 93 1 3.51 DL 44 1142 628 including 98 113 15 0.33 DL 382 1276 3168 DH-BRG-050 0 80 80 0.01 DL 80 127 226 Including 60 80 20 0.01 DL 142 272 340

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

