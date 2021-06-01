Brigadier Provides Corporate Update

Brigadier Gold Limited announces that Mr. Matthew Wright has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wright’s departure is effective immediately, but he will assist in facilitating a smooth transition once a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, the Board of Directors has identified several qualified candidatesRobert Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “On …

Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV:BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (USA:BGADF) announces that Mr. Matthew Wright has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wright’s departure is effective immediately, but he will assist in facilitating a smooth transition once a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, the Board of Directors has identified several qualified candidates

Robert Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “On behalf of Brigadier, I wish to thank Mr. Wright for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Limited

www.brigadiergold.ca

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer

corporate@brigadiergold.ca

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

(604) 377-0403

