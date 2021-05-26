Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos

Brigadier Gold Limited is pleased to announce the discovery of bulk tonnage type copper mineralization in trenching and further results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico . Additional assays from phase-1 diamond drilling are anticipated to be received in JunePichachos, located approximately four hours’ drive from the city of Mazatlan, covers …

Exploration Continues on Gold-Silver Targets Identified in Phase-1 Diamond Drilling

Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company” or “Brigadier”) (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery of bulk tonnage type copper mineralization in trenching and further results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the “Picachos Project,” “Picachos” or the “Property”). Additional assays from phase-1 diamond drilling are anticipated to be received in June

Pichachos, located approximately four hours’ drive from the city of Mazatlan, covers 3,954 hectares and overlaps one of the largest high-amplitude contiguous anomalies for gold and base metals in the western Sierra Madre with values up to 6841 ppb Au in fine-fraction, active channel stream sediments.

Rob Birmingham, President and CEO, remarks, “We’re proud of the team effort put into acquiring, financing, and driving exploration and development at Picachos. Exploration and diamond drilling efforts led by head geologist Michelle Robinson, have successfully identified an extensive mineralized vein system and numerous targets for follow up investigation, including a large, unexplored copper porphyry target situated in the northern part of the Property. We look forward to implementing a cost-effective approach aimed at further de-risking Picachos and building on the technical success achieved to date.”

Copper Discovery

Brigadier has initiated trenching across historic anomalies considered prospective for bulk-tonnage style copper mineralization. Trench BRG-50250 was located approximately 2 kilometres south of a trench cut by Brigadier across several hundred metres of molybdenite in the winter of 2020. The first 50 metres of BRG-50250 have been sampled and analyzed using the field XRF and returned copper values between 0.05% and 1.34% and silver values between 20g/t and 284g/t. These samples will be sent to the lab when the trench is complete and mineralized intervals formally reported after that.

La Gloria Gold Target

Brigadier has completed mapping and sampling of the historic La Gloria underground gold mine in the central part of its Picachos Project. In 2020, Brigadier intercepted La Gloria in DH-BRG-028 between 140 and 141 metres depth where a value of 6.26 g/t gold across 1 metre was returned. This intercept was 112 metres below the historic workings. In the plane of the vein, the known underground workings are 60 to more than 130 metres below topography. Collectively, diamond drilling and the underground workings define the position of La Gloria Vein for more than 240 metres down-dip.

La Gloria stope is accessed by a 105 metre long cross-cut at the 950 metre elevation that trends easterly. The cross-cut and drill hole locations are now tightly controlled by a high-resolution airborne LiDAR survey recently completed by Eagle Mapping. From the portal, La Gloria cross-cut and stope was surveyed using a Brunton and tight chain.

From the mine portal to 71 metres, the host rocks consist of intermediate volcanics that are dark grey-green and contain amygdules that are filled with quartz, chlorite and calcite. The stope was mapped for approximately 35 metres northwest of the cross-cut and 65 metres to the southeast. La Gloria Vein strikes 155°-160° and dips 80°-65° southwesterly.

Samples were cut every metre along the cross-cut to identify any metal bearing veins or veinlets in the hanging wall to La Gloria and clean off the dust for geological mapping. In the stope, the historically worked faces form a honeycomb and samples were cut across the back or working faces where rock conditions were safe for sampling. Fifteen sample lines of one to three samples each were collected across the vein and these have been submitted today to SGS in Durango for gold and base metal analyses. Gold is apparent in panned concentrates of several samples.

Drill Results Pending

Assays are still pending for 518 metres of drilling completed in phase-one, most of which is from a 3-hole fence drilled across El Placer Norte where underground sampling returned grades of up to 12.79 g/t across the Huarache Vein. Perhaps more significantly, a surface trench across the El Placer trend returned values of 0.5 g/t gold across 65 metres in BRG-117154. This was followed by 8 metres of 2.14 g/t gold in adjacent trench BRG-117146.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

