Arizona Gold Corp.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
Arizona Gold Corp. today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit. About Arizona Gold Corp. Arizona Gold CORP. is a North American gold development company currently looking to re-start its fully permitted past-producing Copperstone project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along the Arizona Detachment Fault Corridor in mining-friendly …
Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG) today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q2 Investor Summit
|Date
|May 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|May 17th at 1145am est ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hDZ8xfkhQ3eLThogkpBApQ
About Arizona Gold Corp.
Arizona Gold CORP. is a North American gold development company currently looking to re-start its fully permitted past-producing Copperstone project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along the Arizona Detachment Fault Corridor in mining-friendly Arizona. Copperstone has multi-million ounce exploration potential within a 50 square kilometers land package. Arizona Gold Corp.’s current short-term focus is to further enhance Copperstone’s value by defining and expanding current resources and mine life while further optimizing mine’s economics leading to a restart of gold production in 2021.
For further information:
Arizona Gold Corp.
GIULIO T BONIFACIO
16043186760
gtbonifacio@arizona-gold.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia