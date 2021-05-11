Arizona Gold Corp. today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit. About Arizona Gold Corp. Arizona Gold CORP. is a North American gold development company currently looking to re-start its fully permitted past-producing Copperstone project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along the Arizona Detachment Fault Corridor in mining-friendly …

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG) today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 17th at 1145am est ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hDZ8xfkhQ3eLThogkpBApQ

About Arizona Gold Corp.

Arizona Gold CORP. is a North American gold development company currently looking to re-start its fully permitted past-producing Copperstone project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along the Arizona Detachment Fault Corridor in mining-friendly Arizona. Copperstone has multi-million ounce exploration potential within a 50 square kilometers land package. Arizona Gold Corp.’s current short-term focus is to further enhance Copperstone’s value by defining and expanding current resources and mine life while further optimizing mine’s economics leading to a restart of gold production in 2021.

For further information:

Arizona Gold Corp.

GIULIO T BONIFACIO

16043186760

gtbonifacio@arizona-gold.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com