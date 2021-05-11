Gold

Investing News
.

Arizona Gold Corp.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

- May 11th, 2021
arizona gold logo

Arizona Gold Corp. today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.   About Arizona Gold Corp. Arizona Gold CORP. is a North American gold development company currently looking to re-start its fully permitted past-producing Copperstone project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along the Arizona Detachment Fault Corridor in mining-friendly …

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG) today announced that Giulio T. Bonifacio, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

 Event  Q2 Investor Summit
 Date  May 17-18th, 2021
 Presentation  May 17th at 1145am est ET
 Location  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hDZ8xfkhQ3eLThogkpBApQ

 

About Arizona Gold Corp.

Arizona Gold CORP. is a North American gold development company currently looking to re-start its fully permitted past-producing Copperstone project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along the Arizona Detachment Fault Corridor in mining-friendly Arizona. Copperstone has multi-million ounce exploration potential within a 50 square kilometers land package. Arizona Gold Corp.’s current short-term focus is to further enhance Copperstone’s value by defining and expanding current resources and mine life while further optimizing mine’s economics leading to a restart of gold production in 2021.

For further information:

Arizona Gold Corp.
GIULIO T BONIFACIO
16043186760
gtbonifacio@arizona-gold.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Arizona Gold

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Arizona Gold using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×