Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the ” Company ” or ” Wondr Gaming “) is pleased to welcome Charles-Alexandre Vennat as Special Advisor. Mr. Vennat will advise the Wondr executive team and Board of Directors on matters related to mergers and acquisitions, public markets strategies, and revenue growth. Mr. Vennat has built successful businesses in multiple sectors, and most recently served as CEO and Director of 48North Cannabis Corp. a publicly traded company that was acquired by HEXO Corp in September 2021 .

“Charles has an exceptional reputation in the international business community. Wondr Gaming will benefit from his invaluable skillset as we prepare to launch our media network, and our loyalty & rewards and NFT marketplaces in October. Charles’ capital markets and M&A experience will be invaluable to Wondr Gaming as we continue to expand and grow through acquisition and organic growth.” – Mike Cotton , President & COO, Wondr Gaming.

” I am excited to be joining the Wondr Gaming team. The company has built a solid network with over 160,000,000 followers across Tik-Tok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube that will serve as a catalyst for Wondr to disrupt the loyalty & rewards and NFT space. I am tremendously impressed by the team that Jon and Mike have assembled, and I look forward to working alongside them ” – Charles-Alexandre Vennat , Special Advisor, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company’s products and services, further business from the Company’s clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/27/c7538.html