The inaugural US Cyber Games ™ is pleased to announce the addition of TikTok as a founding sponsor of the first US Cyber Games and Team. TikTok Chief Security Officer (CSO) Roland Cloutier will also join the organization’s advisory board, which today announced the US Cyber Games coaching team and US Cyber Team Draft Day on Oct. 5 .

“As a fast-growing global entertainment and technology company, TikTok is uniquely positioned to encourage young people from all backgrounds to pursue a career in cybersecurity,” said TikTok Chief Security Officer Roland Cloutier . “Addressing under participation in STEM fields is critical to enhancing opportunity for individuals, developing a stronger global workforce, and inspiring creativity to shape our future. We’re proud to join forces with like-minded leaders to level the playing field, and ensure a safe and secure, and prosperous future for generations to come.”

The US Cyber Games, led by Katzcy in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is an esports-style education program collaboratively designed to harness the engagement value and learning benefits of gaming to best equip cybersecurity talent with vital skills and competencies.

The inaugural US Cyber Games coaching team is led by head coach Dr. TJ OConnor , who was chosen for his vision, leadership, compassion and enthusiasm. TJ serves as the Cybersecurity Program Chair and IoT S&P Lab Director at Florida Tech , where he helped create the university’s cybersecurity gaming team, FITSec. The West Point graduate earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science from North Carolina State , and has 12 Global Information Assurance Certifications (GIAC). Additionally, TJ has served as communications officer at the Battalion, Group, Directorate, and Headquarters level for the US Army Special Forces.

Jasmine Jackson is the jeopardy-style capture the flag coach. Jasmine is a senior applications security engineer for a Fortune 500 company, an adjunct professor at Drexel University , and an instructor at the Infosec Institute, Cybrary, and SANS Institute. She earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from University of North Carolina Charlotte , as well as numerous certifications in cybersecurity.

Rob Fuller is the red versus blue coach. Rob served in the US Marine Corps, and has helped lead the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (MACCDC) as a Red Team Captain and now as their CTO. He is currently a senior technical advisor for major corporations, along with HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” The Hak5 host is currently working to earn his Masters of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance.

The US Cyber Games coaching team also includes three exceptional senior technical mentors:

Bryson Payne , Ph.D. , a professor and coach of the University of North Georgia cyber team

, a professor and coach of the University of cyber team Dane Brown , Ph.D. , assistant professor and coach of the US Naval Academy cyber team

, assistant professor and coach of the cyber team Suzanna Schmeelk , Ph.D. , assistant professor and program director at St. John’s University

“We’re beyond ecstatic about our exceptional partners and coaching team,” US Cyber Games Commissioner Jessica Gulick . “Each brings amazing technical and leadership skills with a passion for coaching the athletes in competitive games, and the US Cyber Team couldn’t ask for a better group to lead them to victory.”

The first ever US Cyber Team will be announced during an exciting Draft Day event on Oct. 5 . To register for this event and for updates about the games, please visit uscybergames.com . The US Cyber Team will represent the United States at the inaugural International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) in December, where at least nine nations will compete in Athens, Greece .

The US Cyber Games are led by PlayCyber (by Katzcy) in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). Current US Cyber Games sponsors include Leidos , Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency , CompTIA , BAE Systems and AWS , Resolvn , Cyware , Procircular , Protegrity , Resecurity and Synack . Partners include Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu , U.S. Cyber Range , National Security Agency , ITSP , The CyberWire , OODA Loop , Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) International , National Cyber Security Alliance , and CyberSeek. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the team’s training, equipment, and travel and are vital to the success of the US Cyber Team.

This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB21H032.

