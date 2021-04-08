– Tafi, the avatar company and developer of the Daz 3D character system, has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games for Daz to Unreal .

Daz to Unreal is a plugin offered by Daz 3D that transfers assets from Daz Studio, Daz 3D’s free software, to the Unreal Engine (UE). This makes it possible for artists to use Daz 3D’s customizable assets to build within one of the most powerful creation engines in the industry.

“Daz 3D’s goal is to help creators by offering the most versatile 3D character creation platform available. The Unreal Engine bridge empowers creators using Unreal to create a dynamic cast of characters for interactive or film/TV projects,” stated Ty Duperron , COO.

Alongside Daz to Unreal , Daz 3D will convert about 3,000 of their products and characters to kick-start the storytelling process for Unreal Engine users.

Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million program designed to service and assist game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers doing outstanding work with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D is a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D’s digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D products. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression. Learn more at Daz3D.com

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi’s mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone to everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Partnering with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts its world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com

