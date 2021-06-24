Jackpot to Pursue Opportunities in Texas

Jackpot Digital Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has engaged counsel to pursue business opportunities in the State of Texas, including the possibility of operating card rooms in addition to the Company’s current business of licensing tables to third partiesBeginning in 2015, the Texas poker market opened in the form of membership-based card rooms. The market has since grown to 38 cards rooms and over 500 …

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the “Company” or “Jackpot”) (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce the Company has engaged counsel to pursue business opportunities in the State of Texas, including the possibility of operating card rooms in addition to the Company’s current business of licensing tables to third parties

Beginning in 2015, the Texas poker market opened in the form of membership-based card rooms. The market has since grown to 38 cards rooms and over 500 poker tables are currently in operation (source: https://www.pokeratlas.com/poker-rooms/texas), with membership poker clubs in existence throughout the State of Texas, USA.

As a prospective card room operator, the Company’s Jackpot BlitzTM electronic table game provides a clear competitive advantage due to its innovative, positive disruptor, dealer-less technology. Jackpot’s poker clubs will have the ability to offer non-stop poker tournaments with no dealer costs and faster, error-free gameplay, in comparison to the competition.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, “With casinos and card rooms now re-opening, Jackpot will be able to pursue opportunities that have been in our pipeline for over a year, such as Texas and other similar markets abroad.”

“Our dealer-less poker tables do not simply replicate the player experience, they enhance it. A better player experience combined with zero dealer costs means we have a distinct competitive advantage as we enter new markets”, Kalpakian states.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” such as the Company’s intention to pursue business opportunities in the State of Texas, USA. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “enable”, “feel”, “seek”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “might”, “objective”, “believe”, “expect”, “propose”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements such as the Company’s intention to pursue business opportunities in the State of Texas, USA are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, expectations, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, Shareholders and Investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

