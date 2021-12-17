Gaming Investing News
Evolution today announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in Argentina's newly regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market. Evolution was the first and only Live Casino provider to go live on day one in the new market. Evolution is live with leading operator BetWarrior with an extensive range of world-class Evolution live dealer games available at . Extending choice still ...

Evolution today announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in Argentina's newly regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market. Evolution was the first and only Live Casino provider to go live on day one in the new market.

Evolution is live with leading operator BetWarrior with an extensive range of world-class Evolution live dealer games available at www.betwarrior.bet.ar . Extending choice still further are Evolution's First Person range of games and 100-plus online slots from Evolution brands NetEnt and Red Tiger . Furthermore, Evolution is set to go live with other operators in the coming weeks. Further live games from Ezugi, another Evolution brand, will be available for operators in the near future.

In addition to the newly regulated Buenos Aires Province in Argentina , the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires runs a regulated online casino market. Currently the market features RNG games - including titles from Evolution's First Person line as well as NetEnt slots. The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires is in the process of adding Live gaming to its regulated offering, when regulation is in place Live games from Evolution will be available also in this market.

Buenos Aires Province and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires are the two most populous areas of Argentina . Gambling is regulated by each jurisdiction separately.

Mónica Umaña, Head of Operations LATAM at Evolution, said: "This is a very exciting time for operators and their players in the Buenos Aires Province and Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Evolution has a long record of being first-to-market for operators across the world and our games represent the very best of online gaming in regulated online markets."

Umaña continued: "Evolution offer a wide selection of games in the Buenos Aires Province . In Live Casino there are numerous Roulette and Blackjack variants, and the award-winning Lightning Roulette, to name but a few. For players who prefer slots there is a massive choice of top-performing titles, including NetEnt's Starburst and Divine Fortune Megaways, as well as a selection of Red Tiger titles. And this is just the beginning - our brands are constantly developing innovative new titles which we will look to introduce as the market grows."

CONTACT:
For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:
Amy Riches , Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com
For investor enquiries, please contact:
Jacob Kaplan , CFO, ir@evolution.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-enters-argentina-s-regulated-buenos-aires-province-online-gaming-market-as-the-first-live-,c3474241

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-enters-argentinas-regulated-buenos-aires-province-online-gaming-market-as-the-first-live-casino-provider-301447214.html

SOURCE Evolution

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Blue Hat Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT) a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China today announced that on December 16, 2021 the Company received a 180 calendar day extension ("Second Compliance Period") from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department to meet Nasdaq's continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. The Company now has until June 13, 2022 to regain compliance.

If at any time before June 13, 2022 , the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the matter will be closed.

Keep reading... Show less

SAPPHIRE Technology Introduces NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced that SAPPHIRE Technology is offering its first NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's liquid cooling technology. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Coolers provide CPU overclocking capability, ARGB lighting, a unique Hybrid Radiator fan design, and virtually silent operation to tech enthusiasts, gamers and eSports pros.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers are available in 360mm or 240mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factor and cooling requirements and include ARGB pump caps with a distinctive 'Spider' inspired design brandishing SAPPHIRE's emblematic NITRO+ logo. ARGB Radiator Fans featuring the award winning NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade design combine the strengths of traditional axial and blower fans by improving the downward air pressure of the axial fan design while keeping the fan noise low.

Keep reading... Show less

A Female-oriented Game World: CooTek's First Attempt at Metaverse

As a heavy investor in mobile games, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") recently announced its long-term plan to build a metaverse, integrating its advantages in mobile games and online literature along with supports from multiple sources. Lejiu, a Shanghai -based game studio invested by CooTek, has initiated the development of a metaverse game, targeting female users.

Targeting a 1.2-billion global market of female players

Keep reading... Show less

The highlight of metaverse: METASNAKE CBT NFTs All Out- presented by METASENS

As everyone may notice, the NFT game is now all the rage as gamers jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, it leads to most game suppliers just scraping the barrels in this ever-changing digital world. But there is One company indeed aware of NFT players' demands.

Keep reading... Show less
person playing a computer game in their home

VIDEO — Expert: Gaming Sector Showing Signs of Growth

Raj Lala: Impressed by Gaming Revenue Models youtu.be

2020 turned out to be the biggest year ever in gaming spending, but 2021 arrived with many questions about the market's long-term growth potential.

To review the year in gaming investments and look ahead at what’s to come in 2022, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Raj Lala, president and CEO of Evolve ETFs, about his takeaways in this space.

Evolve ETFs is involved in the gaming industry by offering the Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF (TSX:HERO) to investors interested in the broad gaming sector.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Performance Academy and the Center for BrainHealth Form Partnership to Implement Esports Protocol

- The Esports Performance Academy is partnering with the Center for BrainHealth ® to implement a novel performance initiative for esports players. A targeted group of EPA clients and students is participating in The BrainHealth Project a research-backed training protocol to improve cognitive performance and strengthen overall brain health.  The goal of the collaboration is to see how the brain health measures of esports gamers can be affected by these protocols for healthy brain practices, leading to their eventual implementation throughout the esports industry.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News