Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, today announced the launch of its consumer platform, Gogawi, in Thailand . Gogawi.com recently launched in Japan and now available in more than 140 jurisdictions, is an esports-focused betting destination offering wagering on the top tournaments and esports matches.

Thailand is the world’s 19th-largest gaming market according to Newzoo, a trusted source for games and esports analytics and market research. The country’s growing middle class and the rise of mobile-first gaming is expected to make it a promising new market for esports wagering. According to Statista, Thailand’s esports market should grow to be more than US$450M ( 14BN THB ) in 2021. In addition, Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) is working to promote the Thai gaming industry as a source of new jobs and economic growth.

Aaron Speach , CEO, Esports Technologies said, ” Southeast Asia has been one of the fastest-growing regions in the esports market. We believe the increased popularity of mobile gaming paired with the strong history of betting creates a market opportunity for an esports wagering platform — one our recently relaunched Gogawi platform can fulfill. We’re excited to introduce Gogawi to Thailand’s esports enthusiasts, providing them with one place to both watch esports tournaments around the world and wager on them.”

Esports Technologies announced the relaunch of Gogawi.com in March 2021 . One of many key upgrades to the platform is its use of the payment services solutions Apcopay , Astropay, and CoinDirect, all which aim to provide more deposit and withdrawal options. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS : This press release includes forward-looking statements, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the company’s ability to successfully compete in new markets. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” “would,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of its date. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-launches-wagering-platform-in-thailand-301276519.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.