Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) and their SportNation.bet business has been nominated for eGaming Review’s (“EGR”) Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for the campaign “SportNation Rewards”, which allows customers to have total control of the rewards they earn on the platform. The EGR Awards will take place on November 25, 2021, in London.

“We’re extremely honored to have been nominated for such a prestigious award. Our team has put in countless hours of work to make this campaign successful,” said Michael Wilson, President of EEG’s iGaming. “Rewards are at the core of our product and allow us to provide our customers with a truly unique offering. The data continues to tell us how much our customers enjoy the wide variety of options we have available and we’re looking forward to growing this program even further in the coming years.”

“Michael and his team are doing a phenomenal job growing our iGaming segment, and this nomination is yet another validation of their continued hard work,” added Grant Johnson, CEO of EEG. “Just this week, our iGaming segment posted more than a quarter million dollars in revenue in a single day, a new daily record. I look forward to sharing more insight into these and other successes on our upcoming fiscal 2021 earnings call in October.”

SportNation.bet’s Rewards program is activated each time a customer places a sports or casino bet. The amount of points earned is based on the bet type and stake amount. Customers are able to see how many points are possible to earn prior to placing a bet. Once the bet is settled, points are instantly credited to their account. Rewards available for redemption include cash back, free bets, deposit bonuses, raffles, charitable donations and UberEats vouchers.

In 2021, customers that engaged with rewards have 277% more activity days compared to those that don’t. SportsNation.bet is among the first sportsbooks to offer cash back as a reward for customers. The campaign has been extremely popular with customers, and it has been instrumental in player value and retention. All of the technology used for the campaign was created in-house by the iGaming team.

