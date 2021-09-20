– September 20, 2021 For Soccer Ventures (FSV), an organization focused on the growth and long-term development of American soccer, today announced a partnership with EA SPORTS™ to launch a new national competitive gaming tournament, EA SPORTS eAlianza Cup.

The first edition of the EA SPORTS eAlianza Cup will be played virtually throughout the 2021 Alianza de Futbol tour on EA SPORTS FIFA 22. This year, registration is open exclusively to players participating in Alianza tryouts and the tournament will be free for all registered players.

Winners and runner-ups of four qualifying tournaments will clinch a spot in the National Finals in February 2022 and will have the chance to compete for a prize pool of $5,000 . Additionally, each finalist will receive a Sony PlayStation 5.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host a brand-new national competitive gaming tournament for Alianza de Futbol players,” said Heath Pearce , Chief Creative Officer at For Soccer Ventures, owner of Alianza de Futbol. “EA SPORTS FIFA is a global phenomenon and this partnership with EA SPORTS will start a new tradition of creating pathways for Hispanic youth to find success through their passions.”

“Over the past 20 years, Alianza de Futbol has built the premiere Hispanic soccer platform in North America and EA SPORTS is excited to create a brand new interactive competition for Alianza players.” said DJ Jackson, VP, EA SPORTS Brand. “Soccer is the world’s game, and we’re privileged to connect players, athletes, clubs and leagues through our platform, as we continue our goal of growing the love of soccer, globally.”

The calendar for the 2021 EA SPORTS eAlianza Cup includes:

Qualifying Tournaments:

Qualifier One: October 23rd

Qualifier Two: November 6th

Qualifier Three: December 18th

Qualifier Four: January 8th

National Final: February, 2022

Alianza players can register for free at alianzadefutbol.com.

Contact: Vito Garcia , vito.garcia@forsoccer.com

