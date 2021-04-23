– Celebrity Slots, the leader in celebrity-based mobile social slot games, announced today that it will be partnering with OMGDrops.com, a leading creator of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). OMGDrops will create, produce and market NFTs for a variety of celebrity partners signed to the Celebrity Slots platform. Celebrity Slots’ platform currently includes mobile games for Dennis Rodman Amber Rose Foodgod, Joe and Melissa Gorga Mia Khalifa Carmen Electra, Bootsy Collins Roy Jones Jr ., Julian Gil Derrick Lewis Trina and many others. Celebrity Slots plans to launch several additional games this spring featuring celebrities such as Denise Richards Eddie Griffin and Rickey Smiley .

OMGDrops.com features unique NFTs created by a variety of artists and celebrities. Their NFTs are stored on the Ethereum blockchain and IPFS. ” OMGDrops.com is crazy excited to be working with Celebrity Slots and “tokenizing” their extensive catalog of celebrities. Bringing NFT prizing and bleeding edge technology to mobile games is something that we were looking into for a very long time and this is something that really excites us,” said MetaKokuō, leader of the OMGDrops DAO.

“Celebrity Slots is thrilled to have another amazing way for our players to connect with their favorite celebrities. Celebrity Slots was founded on the idea of creating a mobile social slots platform that offers unique celebrity-based prizes and experiences to fans through sweepstakes. This partnership introduces another avenue for fans to engage with their favorite celebrities and presents all of our celebrities the opportunity to expand their marketability into a very successful digital art marketplace,” said Matt Szenderski , CEO of Celebrity Slots. “We will be offering NFT asset creation by OMGDrops for free to all of our celebrity partners.”

All of the NFTs created by OMG Drops will be available for any collector or fan to acquire, trade, and resell via the OMGDrops platform and their partners. Later this year, Celebrity Slots plans to offer NFTs as prizes to the players of their mobile slots game, through sweepstakes. Currently, prizes include cash, gift cards, signed celebrity memorabilia and celebrity experiences. These NFTs may also include additional VIP experiences for fans, such as in-person or virtual meet-and-greets.

Celebrity Slots’ platform currently has 70 signed celebrities with over 142 million aggregate social media followers . Their complete celebrity roster can be found on their website at www.celebrityslots.com .

Download Now: Celebrity Slots – Download Now

For additional information, please contact Matt Szenderski at 562.673.3423 or 308297@email4pr.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-slots-to-create-non-fungible-tokens-nfts-for-celebrity-partners-through-omgdropscom-301275755.html

SOURCE Celebrity Slots