According to NewZoo, the world’s 2.7 billion gamers will spend $159.3 billion on games in 2020, with the market set to surpass $200 Billion by 2023. With consistent handcore gamer activity and rising numbers of new casual gamers brought on by Covid-19. Two industries that have experienced growth due to global events since last year are DeFi and eSports gaming.

More people are spending their time and money on competitive gaming activities. Additionally, the decrease in real-life sports betting due to various global restrictions has further increased interest in the eSports market.

BitSport eSports Ecosystem

BitSport has recognised the potential in marrying the DeFi and Gaming industry BitSport is a decentralized eSports platform which creates opportunities for players who want to monetize their gaming skills. The London -based eSports platform has a revolutionary ecosystem in which anyone can sponsor individual gamers, eSports events, and tournaments for cryptocurrency winnings.

BitSports platform uses their in-house BTP token that can be staked by users for P2P matches and challenges and more. The platform will host various events, including 4 seasonal tournaments in different regions each year. The tournaments will be streamed via leading platforms to millions of viewers around the world.

BitPlay ($BTP) Token Presale

The driving token behind the BitSport ecosystem is the native BTP token. BitSport token has a limited token supply of 1 Billion BTP, with only 10% of those available in this final presale and Private Sale.

To take part in the presale you can connect a MetaMask, BinanceWallet, Ledger, Trezor, WalletConnect or Coinbase wallet to Bounce.Finance today and buy BTP tokens at a current discount of 10% for Presale participants and 17% for whitelisted private sale participants. Following the presale the BTP token will be available for trading on Pancake Swap.

To enter the future of DeFi and Gaming, pick up BTP today on the Presale website.

