Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, and InMobi, the world’s leading independent marketing cloud, today announced the official launch of in-game advertising on InMobi Exchange. The partnership will enable brands and agencies across the globe to reach premium mobile users with ads that blend into the game environment, such as electronic advertising boards in an esports arena or the extremely popular casual and hypercasual gaming space, using Adverty’s multi-patented in-game ad technology.

“This news is further proof that the most exciting, largely untapped media frontier is very much open for business. What’s more, both branding and performance advertising options are available, meaning that advertisers can unlock previously unreachable audiences at scale and turbocharge their marketing efforts in ways never before thought possible. With this partnership, the door is wide open for further innovation,” says Tobias Knutsson , CEO, Adverty.

Kunal Nagpal , SVP and GM, Publisher Platforms and Exchange at InMobi comments: “In-game advertising is one of these new frontiers that allow advertisers to interact with their consumers in a highly intuitive way. InMobi’s technology and unmatched mobile in-app expertise allows global advertisers to access the highly engaged and diverse mobile gaming audience in a medium that is becoming increasingly relevant.”

Indeed, gaming has become an extremely attractive media channel for advertisers in recent years, with opportunities for brands to deliver high-impact creatives to a highly engaged global audience of over 3 billion gamers. In 2020, mobile gaming saw unprecedented growth both in terms of users and time spent.

Adverty delivers unobtrusive advertising which connects brands and audiences through its revolutionary technology built specifically for gaming, while buy-side clients can now access innovative formats in mobile games at scale more easily than ever before.

With significant demand for its seamless and non-interruptive in-game inventory, Adverty launched a world-first In-Menu™ format earlier this year to complement its In-Play™ offerings. This enables contextually relevant IAB display banner ads in between gameplay and enhances a highly innovative product suite that also allows brands to take over billboards and other virtual outdoor sites within games.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm , London , New York , Madrid , Helsinki , St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com .

About InMobi

InMobi drives real connections between brands and consumers by leveraging its technology platforms and exclusive access to mobile intelligence. Its Marketing Cloud creates new paths for brands to understand, identify, engage and acquire connected consumers. As a leading technology company, InMobi has been recognized on both the 2018 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 lists and as one of Fast Company’s 2018 World’s Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit inmobi.com .

