Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Markham, Ontario.

Shareholders who wish to listen to the Meeting and participate in a live question and answer session following the conclusion of the Meeting can do so by dialing:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2239

Participant International Dial-In Number: (825) 312-2065

Conference ID: 5783111

To listen to the live webcast of the Meeting go to: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2965320/C7488E6173A1238835607005BD35E424

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the Meeting will be available in the Investors section of our website following the Meeting.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

