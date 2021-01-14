Real Matters Inc. a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Markham, Ontario. The meeting will be webcast live at: In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with the current Government of Ontario stay-at-home order, in-person attendance will be limited to the maximum number of …

Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters”), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Markham, Ontario. The meeting will be webcast live at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2965320/C7488E6173A1238835607005BD35E424

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with the current Government of Ontario stay-at-home order, in-person attendance will be limited to the maximum number of attendees permitted by law, inclusive of at least one of the management proxyholders named in the enclosed form of proxy or voting instruction form, one management proxyholder other than the ones named in the form of proxy or voting instruction form, the authorized meeting chair and the scrutineer for the Meeting. In the interest of protecting the health and safety of Real Matters’ shareholders, employees and the communities in which they live, we ask that shareholders and proxyholders refrain from attending the Meeting in person. Rather, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting.

Shareholders and proxyholders who view the webcast will not be able to vote through the webcast or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Shareholders and proxyholders attending the webcast will be able to participate in a live question and answer session following the conclusion of the Meeting. Proxy materials and voting instructions related to the meeting can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website and on SEDAR at sedar.com.

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the meeting will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the meeting.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include the majority of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

Lyne Beauregard

Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing

Real Matters

lbeauregard@realmatters.com

416.994.5930