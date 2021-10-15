PAYPAL Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. . The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased PYPL stock or other securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm’s investor protection team by visiting for more information. Investors may also email …

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased PYPL stock or other securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm’s investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.comcasesPayPal for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that PayPal and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations; (iii) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (v) this subjected PayPal to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement.

Interested PayPal investors have until October 19, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

