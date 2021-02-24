Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of INTUit will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Mar 2. The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends. ABOUT INTUIT: Intuit is a …

Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer of INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Mar 2.

The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

ABOUT INTUIT: Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma and Mint , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social .

