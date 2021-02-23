Key facts: For the fourth year in a row, FIS has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. FIS received a perfect score for its corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Financial technology leader FIS ® has been named a Best Place to Work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality by the Human Rights Campaign …

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has been named a Best Place to Work for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This is the fourth consecutive year FIS has earned the designation.

FIS received a perfect score of 100 percent on the foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The 2021 CEI evaluated companies on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, organizational competency and accountability, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity, FIS works with its LGBTQ+ Inclusion Network to drive company-wide awareness and understanding around issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community. The network aims to create a safe space for colleagues who identify as LGBTQ+ and provide a platform to engage with and influence inclusive policies and practices across the organization.

“We are honored to be recognized again by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace practices,” said John Eagle, Chief Audit Executive and executive sponsor for the LGBTQ+ Inclusion Network at FIS. “This recognition is an important signal to our clients, colleagues and communities regarding our commitment to inclusion and diversity. We know that LGBTQ+ experiences are different around the world and are steadfast in our efforts to ensure that these inclusive workplace practices are felt across all of our geographies.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. Read or download a free copy of the 2021 Corporate Equality Index at www.hrc.org/cei .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

