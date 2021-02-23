FIS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Fidelity National Information Services, FIS™, (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the pricing of its multi-tranche offering of senior notes denominated in U.S. dollars (the “Senior Notes”) as follows:

$750,000,000 0.375% Senior Notes due 2023;

$750,000,000 0.600% Senior Notes due 2024;

$1,250,000,000 1.150% Senior Notes due 2026;

$750,000,000 1.650% Senior Notes due 2028;

$1,250,000,000 2.250% Senior Notes due 2031; and

$750,000,000 3.100% Senior Notes due 2041.

FIS intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering to purchase certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers commenced today, including accrued and unpaid interest. Any remaining net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities or the repayment of borrowings under FIS’ existing commercial paper programs. Pending such uses, FIS may invest the net proceeds from the Senior Notes offering temporarily in investment-grade securities, money-market funds, bank deposit accounts or similar short-term investments, or use such net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing commercial paper programs or revolving credit facility.. The Senior Notes offering is expected to close on March 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes offering. The Senior Notes offering is being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, at +1 (212) 834-4533; Barclays Capital Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, at +1 (888) 603-5847; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, at +1 (800) 831 9146; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon St., 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, at +1 (877) 558-2607. The Senior Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on July 31, 2019.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Senior Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Senior Notes will be made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. FIS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the risk that the offering described herein is not completed, the risk that the proceeds are not able to be used for the purposes stated as a result of unforeseen circumstances and other risks detailed in the “Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of FIS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and FIS’ other filings with the SEC.

This document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

