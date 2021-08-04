Royal Wins Corporation. is pleased to announce that it has integrated the UserTesting platform into the Company’s marketing strategy for the flagship Kash Karnival hyper casual gaming app. Companies such as Microsoft, Sony and Canva employ UserTesting to gain product feedback and improve the experiences of their customers. Royal Wins will employ UserTesting to rapidly increase the rate at which the Company is able …

Royal Wins Corporation. (CSE: SKLL) (“Royal Wins” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has integrated the UserTesting platform (https:www.usertesting.com) into the Company’s marketing strategy for the flagship Kash Karnival hyper casual gaming app. Companies such as Microsoft, Sony and Canva employ UserTesting to gain product feedback and improve the experiences of their customers. Royal Wins will employ UserTesting to rapidly increase the rate at which the Company is able to test new games and user interface developments, and to help perfect marketing materials and strategies at scale and in real time. This integration into the Kash Karnival marketing strategy will assist the Company in targeting its marketing efforts more accurately, and therefore more efficiently.

Chief Technology Officer, Lukie Ali stated: “User experience is critical to the success of any app and at Royal Wins, we believe in creating engaging, enjoyable games and exciting betting experiences. While quantitative data is important to our marketing funnel, qualitative data is equally important in identifying needs and providing solutions. This is why we’ve partnered with the world’s number one CX [customer experience] platform, UserTesting.”

With UserTesting, Royal Wins will test features & products in its development pipeline into the hands of potential users all over the world. Royal Wins puts its users front and center in the development process. Quick turnaround times and rapid feedback results in understanding and resolving issues much earlier in the development cycle. Justin Wei, Head of Digital Marketing, stated: “We might not speak Hindi or Filipino or Portuguese at Royal Wins, but a good portion of our users do. UserTesting is allowing us to bridge language barriers and to incorporate our users’ feedback earlier in our product development cycle. This, in turn, means that we can build products and adapt or refresh existing products to best fit a constantly evolving marketplace.”

About Royal Wins

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop and operate real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

