Team 33, an elite eSports team based out of Los Angeles, is announcing today the appointment of Luis “Rodz” Rodriguez ( 33 Rodz on Twitter) as its President.

Luis has worked for multiple eSports organizations and teams in the past and has 8 years of experience helping organizations when it comes to revenue generation, partnerships and business development.

Luis is a U.S. Army veteran and graduated from Full Sail University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Sports Marketing and Media. Luis Rodriguez is a native of the island of Puerto Rico . While in the Army, Luis Rodriguez was recognized with multiple awards including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among others. He developed great leadership abilities while serving his country.

“I am honored to join Team 33 as its President. I love the eSports industry and enjoy helping build successful teams from scratch. I have helped Team 33 sign several top tier players already and I plan on helping them attract even more quality players and business partnerships in the future. My goal is to inspire everyone in our team to never give up, work hard, and fight hard for their dreams,” Says Luis.

Before joining Team 33, Luis was working on creating one of the best LATAM teams at TWSTD. He helped the organization by securing top players and content creators from Brazil , Peru , Argentina , Mexico , United States and Puerto Rico .

About Team 33

Team 33 is an elite invite-only eSports team based out of Hollywood, California. Team 33 is planning to launch charity events on Twitch, backed by high profile celebrities and gamers hosted at world famous House 33 the official gaming house for Team 33. Learn more and fill out an application to join upcoming tournaments at www.Team33.gg

