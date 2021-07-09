Tracker Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed the fourth tranche of its previously announced financing of units of the Company through the issuance of 713,846 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $464,000. Each Unit is composed of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant . Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $1.30 for a …

Tracker Ventures Corp. (CSE: TKR) (FSE: B2I) (“Tracker” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the fourth tranche (the “Fourth Tranche”) of its previously announced financing (the “Financing”) of units (each, a “Unit”) of the Company through the issuance of 713,846 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $464,000. Each Unit is composed of one common share (a “Share”) and one-half of one (12) share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $1.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Between the first, second, third and fourth tranches of the Financing, the Company has issued a total of 2,478,323 Units, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,610,910.

In connection with the Fourth Tranche, the Company issued 44,800 finders’ warrants (each, a “Finders’ Warrant“) and paid a cash fee of $29,120 to certain finders. Each Finders’ Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Fourth Tranche towards general working capital.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker is an analytics software company that is leveraging blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the finance, health, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company’s turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world’s leading brands.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this press release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements respecting the expected use of proceeds from the Fourth Tranche, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

