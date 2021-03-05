Tracker Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 8, 2020, that it has addressed the second set of comments from the Canadian Securities Exchange relating to the Form 2A Listing Statement respecting the Company’s pending acquisition of Contakt World Technologies Corp. to approve the amalgamation agreement with Tracker. 86.7% of Contakt World’s shares were voted at the Meeting, …

Tracker Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Tracker”) (CSE:TKR) (FWB:B2I) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated December 8, 2020, that it has addressed the second set of comments from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) relating to the Form 2A Listing Statement (“Listing Statement”), respecting the Company’s pending acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Contakt World Technologies Corp. (“Contakt World

The first round of CSE comments was received on January 14, 2021 and the Company responded to same on February 3, 2021. The Company received its second round of comments from the CSE on February 11, 2021, which was addressed by the Company on February 28, 2021. The Company is currently awaiting a response from the CSE regarding the second comment letter response.

The Company’s response to the second round of comments included material updates as to Contakt World’s business, including respecting completion of Contakt World’s “smart health RM platform,” a case management system for health agencies and employer establishments, and transition to commercial operations.

On February 23, 2021, Contakt World held a meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) to approve the amalgamation agreement with Tracker. 86.7% of Contakt World’s shares were voted at the Meeting, with 100% of the votes cast in favour of the amalgamation. Accordingly, the resolution approving the Acquisition passed.

“We appreciate the diligence with which the CSE has reviewed the Listing Statement and the patience and support of shareholders of the Company and Contakt World during this process,” said Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World. “Our team is confident in the long-term market for our products and services. We also commend the Biden Administration for its commitment via executive orders to investing in public health infrastructure, health equity, and data-driven response to COVID-19 and future high-consequence public health threats.” For reference, certain executive orders relevant to Contakt World are listed below.

EO 13994: Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High Consequence Public Health Threats

EO 13995: Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery

EO 13998: Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel

EO 13987: Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide Unified and Effective Response To Combat COVID-19 and To Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security

EO 13985: Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government

EO 14001: A Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain

The Acquisition

Trading of Tracker’s shares on the CSE has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved the Listing Statement. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement respecting the Acquisition or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company and ad agency innovating public health with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally – addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World’s first suite of tools emerges from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.contakt.world.

About Tracker Ventures Corp.

Tracker Ventures (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB: B2I) is an analytics software company that leverages blockchain and digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Tracker is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the health, finance, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company’s turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world’s leading brands. For more information, please visit www.tkrventures.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements“). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “likely,” or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the conditions precedent to completion of the Acquisition, the Company’s future business plans once the Acquisition has been completed and the CSE’s approval of the Listing Statement. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s and Contakt World’s respective management’s expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions, and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although the Company and Contakt World believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: whether the parties are able to satisfy the relevant conditions precedent under the amalgamation agreement respecting the Acquisition; and whether the parties are able to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for the Acquisition. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Tracker, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

