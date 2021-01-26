InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has gone live with a vendor partnership with Guesty, the world’s leading end-to-end short-term rental property management software.InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by users of Guesty – professional hosts, property management companies and aparthotels, all of …

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) (“InsuraGuest” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has gone live with a vendor partnership with Guesty, the world’s leading end-to-end short-term rental property management software.

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by users of Guesty – professional hosts, property management companies and aparthotels, all of whom may elect to use the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages to protect their properties by filling out an application for InsuraGuest within the Guesty dashboard. Once in use, the client will use InsuraGuest coverages on a primary basis to address claims made by guests, for a minimal nightly fee; a fee which is passed onto the guest. The InsuraGuest Hospitality coverage options will provide coverage for accidental property damage, theft of guests’ personal property while at the rental, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

“We are excited to launch our relationship with InsuraGuest,” said Alon Eitan, Guesty’s Director of Strategy & Business Development. “Providing our customers with access to vendors like InsuraGuest helps protect their properties while protecting their guests.”

“Being able to work with the world’s leading end-to-end short-term rental property management software company means InsuraGuest will have access to market its Hospitality Liability product to property managers who use Guesty to manage their short-term rentals; rentals which are listed on multiple platforms such as Airbnb, HomeAway, Vrbo, TripAdvisor, Agoda, and Booking.com,” stated Douglas Anderson, CEO and Chairman of InsuraGuest Technologies.

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest will integrate with the Guesty property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable Guesty users to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier. By transferring certain liabilities to the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages, the covered short-term rental properties can lower their claim ratios and risk profiles, which may decrease their general liability and/or homeowners’ premiums.

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity extends the coverage to each and every guest, which is activated at check-in, and automatically places the charge on the guest’s folio or bundles it with the guest’s nightly rate. The complete fee for coverage and software is $11.95 per night.

About Guesty

Guesty‘s property management platform provides property managers and management companies with an end-to-end solution to simplify and automate the complex operational needs of short-term rentals. With Guesty, users can manage listings from multiple online travel agencies including Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Agoda and TripAdvisor, and utilize the company’s guest-centric tools including: Unified Inbox, Automation Tools, 24/7 Guest Communication Services, Payment Processing and more. For more information visit www.guesty.com.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. We’re transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company’s competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company’s current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

