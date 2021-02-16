– ProStar Holdings Inc. ( ProStar ™ or the Company ) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) a world leader in precision mapping solutions, announced today it has integrated Bluetooth® Low Energy technology into its flagship product, PointMan®. The integration of Bluetooth Low Energy expands both Android™ and iOS® compatibility and ProStar’s Global Network of cable and pipe locate tool manufactures including Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics.

ProStar worked very closely with Apple® and the major cable and pipe locate tool manufacturers to integrate PointMan iOS via the Bluetooth Low Energy protocol. This recent integration with iOS also means the app adheres to Apple user interface guidelines for a more user-friendly experience and passes Apple’s security reviews. With this development, PointMan now offers its field users more options, including connecting their tools with Android devices and Apple’s iPhones ® and iPads ® .

Bluetooth Low Energy is a low power wireless communication technology that enables smart devices to communicate with each other. The latest release of PointMan allows utility locate technicians to capture and record the precise location of utilities over significantly longer periods of time while running the PointMan app.

“It’s incredible to think of all the utility data that can now be collected when PointMan and Vivax-Metrotech locators are paired via Bluetooth Low Energy. Best of all, any vLoc series locator can now upgrade to PointMan with Bluetooth Low Energy and map the precise location of buried utilities. This means every field technician now has the ability to leverage these technologies , ” stated Josue Pineda – Product Manager, Utility Locators, Vivax-Metrotech.

“PointMan with BLE means all hardware devices will now draw far less battery power, thereby enhancing their performance and reliability,” stated Vasa Dasan ProStar COO. ” Through our ProStar Partnership Program, we continue to grow our distribution with global hardware manufacturers by increasing value for their customers and maximize equipment performance.”

About ProStar (TSXV:MAPS)

ProStar specializes in the development of patented mapping software. ProStar’s Precision Mapping Solutions are natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. ProStar Solutions are designed to improve the business operations and reduce risk of any industry that requires the precise location of infrastructure, including utilities and pipelines. ProStar Solutions enable real-time access to critical location information in the office and out in the field. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of infrastructure above and below the ground can significantly decrease risks to the public, damages to the environment, and liabilities associated with the construction and maintenance of infrastructure. For more information visit: prostarcorp.com

About Vivax Metrotech

Vivax-Metrotech develops and manufactures products for buried utility locating, fiber-optic cable locating, ferrous metal detection, coating analysis and performing ACVG surveys on cathodic protected pipes, finding sheath to ground faults on cables, inspecting the interior of pipes and ducts, and mapping of buried utilities.

Vivax-Metrotech products are backed up by their worldwide network of trained distributors and service centers bringing the customer local sales, training, and service centers. Learn more at https://www.vivax-metrotech.com/ .

