– ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar” or the “the Company”) (TSXV:MAPS) (FSE:5D00) a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™ has achieved another major development milestone with the completion of the integration of Subsite Electronics Pipe & Cable locators into the Company’s flagship application, PointMan®, running on iOS. This allows for more expanded use of PointMan on iOS compliant devices.

“Our new flagship product Utiliguard 2 was seamlessly integrated with the PointMan application and consistently and accurately captured utility depth,” stated Christopher Thompson Subsite, Electronics Product Marketing Manager. “Pairing PointMan with our Utiliguard 2 expands the ability and ease of our clients to provide better data quality to increase productivity and at the same time reduce cable strikes.”

ProStar worked with Apple and Subsite to integrate the Utiliguard line of tools into PointMan on iOS. The PointMan integration means the PointMan app adheres to Apple UI guidelines for a more user-friendly interface and has passed Apple security reviews. The iOS integration supports ProStar’s sales and marketing strategy to further expand the Company’s distribution channels with integration of its software with the leading hardware manufacturers around the world. PointMan has proven to improve both customer user experience and the performance of the world’s leading equipment manufacturers of pipe and utility locate devices and GPS/GNSS receivers.

“It’s pretty easy to understand why this sort of collaboration and integration is so important to our sales and marketing strategy,” said Page Tucker , the CEO and Founder of ProStar. “The larger the number of equipment manufactures that we partner with to integrate PointMan, the greater the exposure into the market we realize and that significantly increases the adoption rate of our solution.”

About ProStar ® (TSXV:MAPS) (FSE:5D00)

ProStar® is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan®, is natively cloud and mobile and is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS). ProStar’s solutions seamlessly connect the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure data in real-time, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers and their dealer networks, including Trimble®, Juniper ® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection ®, and Subsite ® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada , with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua , previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe , and Matthew Breman , prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com .

Contact

Alex Moore

Investor Relations Support

investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

970-242-4024

About Subsite Electronics ®

Subsite ® Electronics is committed to providing underground construction professionals the most comprehensive suite of electronic products in the industry, including utility locators, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) guidance equipment, equipment machine controls, and closed-circuit television remote inspection and monitoring cameras and accessories. By utilizing innovative technologies, extensive market feedback and outstanding customer support, Subsite has established itself as the premier source of electronic technology to support the installation, maintenance and inspection of underground pipe and cable.

For more information, visit subsite.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

