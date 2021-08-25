Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (“the Company”), ( TSXV: NSCI ) ( OTCQX: NSCIF ) ( FRA: 1N1 ), announces it has closed the previously-announced underwritten public offering (the “Public Offering”) of units (the “Units”) of the Company and the concurrent non-brokered private placement of Units (the “Private Placement”) for combined gross proceeds of C$10,997,686.40 .

Pursuant to the terms of the Public Offering, the Company issued 7,666,706 Units, including 1,000,006 Units issued pursuant to the exercise of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price per Unit of C$1.20 for aggregate gross proceeds of C$9,200,047.20 . Each Unit consists of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.70 per Warrant until August 25, 2023 , subject to adjustment in certain events.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, along with Leede Jones Gable Inc. acted as the underwriters for the Public Offering.

A total of 1,498,032 Units were issued pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of C$1.20 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$1,797,639.20 . Each Unit issued pursuant to the Private Placement consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.70 per Warrant until August 25, 2023 , subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Public Offering for sales, marketing, research and development, acquisitions, general administrative and working capital purposes. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and other working capital purposes, as well as additional potential acquisitions.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one ‎day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) of the Public Offering and the Private Placement is subject to the completion of customary post-closing filings.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol ‘NSCI’, Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘NSCIF’, and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ‘1N1’.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in magnetic resonance (MR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact MR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company’s electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law relating to the use of net proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement, the final acceptance of the Public Offering and Private Placement by the TSXV and other matters ‎ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. ‎

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c4778.html