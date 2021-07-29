Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (“the Company”, TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of One Moon Scientific (“OMS”), a New York based magnetic resonance software company that specializes in a suite of software tools to streamline and automate Magnetic Resonance (“MR”) data analysis and management.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol ‘NSCI’ ,Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘NSCIF’, and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ‘1N1’.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in magnetic resonance (MR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact MR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company’s electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

