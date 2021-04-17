KWESST Updates SEDAR Filings

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. today announced that it has filed on SEDAR an amended Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2020 and Amended and Restated Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 .The primary change to the Q1 Filings is the reversal of $159,124 accrued liabilities for the annual payment related to the …

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced that it has filed on SEDAR an amended Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2020 and Amended and Restated Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Filings”).

The primary change to the Q1 Filings is the reversal of $159,124 accrued liabilities for the annual payment related to the acquisition of the GhostStep electronic decoy in June 2020 because it was previously accounted for in the fair value of the purchase consideration of GhostStep Technology. Accordingly, this resulted in an equal reduction in the consolidated net loss for the quarter, with no change to the reported net loss per share (basic and diluted).

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental “smart ordnance” projects including its “Shot Counter” system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the commencement of trading and the plans and operations of KWESST. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Release, Publication, Distribution or Dissemination Directly, or Indirectly, in Whole or in Part, in or into the United States



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80737