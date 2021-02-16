First exhibit of KWESST products outside North AmericaKWESST Micro Systems Inc. and today announced that its latest products will be featured at the IDEX defence show in Abu Dhabi, February 21 – 25, 2021.IDEX is the largest defence show of its kind in the Middle East, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from across the “MENA” region .KWESST’s latest featured products will include the following:TASCSTM for …

First exhibit of KWESST products outside North America

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) and (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced that its latest products will be featured at the IDEX defence show in Abu Dhabi, February 21 – 25, 2021.

IDEX is the largest defence show of its kind in the Middle East, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from across the “MENA” region (Middle East and North Africa).

KWESST‘s latest featured products will include the following:

TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/74460_e799aae2345a0b1f_002full.jpg

GreyGhostTM autonomous soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/74460_e799aae2345a0b1f_003full.jpg

Battlefield Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7366/74460_e799aae2345a0b1f_004full.jpg

KWESST will also have information on its new PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system that masks the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with false signatures to deceive and confuse adversaries.

The Company has had many inbound inquiries from countries across the MENA region and will be meeting with potential end users, foreign delegations, agents and representatives.

KWESST‘s products can be seen in the Canadian Pavilion at booth # 11-C08, where the Team will be available to provide briefings. Please email Jeffrey Dunn (dunn@kwesst.com) to arrange a briefing.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental “smart ordnance” projects including its “Shot Counter” system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the commencement of trading and the plans and operations of KWESST after giving effect to the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74460