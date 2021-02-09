Emerging Tech

Investing News
.

IIROC Trade Resumption – GSQ

- February 9th, 2021
gamesquare logo

Trading resumes in: Company: GameSquare Esports Inc. CSE Symbol: GSQ All Issues: Yes Resumption : 11:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: GameSquare Esports Inc.

CSE Symbol: GSQ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/09/c5703.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

GameSquare Esports

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from GameSquare Esports using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Gaming Outlook 2021: Pandemic Brings Investment Boost
GameSquare Esports: Building A World-Class Esports Agency
CSE Bulletin: New Listing – Gamesquare Esports Inc. (GSQ)

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×