Gratomic Director Steps Down

Gratomic Inc. (“GRAT”, “Gratomic” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GRAT)(OTXQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) bids farewell to one of our own. Walter Luke, Project Manager and Director, has accepted a new employment opportunity in the United States. This new and exciting opportunity does create some logistical constraints, which is what led to the decision for Walter Luke to step down from the Board of directors, effective April 1, 2021. The Company wishes him the best of luck and much in all his future endeavors

Walter Luke leaves on great terms, stating “I’m sad to be leaving the Board and the amazing team at Gratomic. I look forward to following the progress of the Company and seeing its ongoing success, with best wishes to all.”

“We would like to thank Walt for his hard work and contributions to the growth and development of our Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. His experience and expertise were appreciated, he has been an integral member of the cohesive team we have assembled, and he will be missed,” stated Arno Brand CEO & President

Armando Farhate COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales commented, “Mr. Luke has given an immense contribution to Gratomic when the company most needed someone that could organize the activities in a professional and efficient fashion. We would not be in the privileged position we are in now without his support. I will do my best to honor his legacy, and ensure we continue on the right path. There is no need to wish Walt good luck on his new assignment, because he already has the knowledge and competence to be very successful.”

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is focused on introducing carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite to the global Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage supply chains. Gratomic is anticipating full operational capabilities in 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its plans for the micronization, spheronization, and coating of its Aukam vein graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company’s proposed eco-friendly processing cycle and is intended to allow it to meet ideal battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes. The Company’s recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced developments on its graphite finalization phase.

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano’s proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano’s suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

GRAT plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic‘s Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is anticipated to begin in Q1 of 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative deeptech company that can containerize assets, transactions & markets, and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking and trading. Containerized assets are verifiably unique, keep an immutable record of who has owned them, have embedded smart logic, can be transferred P2P, and are interoperable with any system. Asset owners enjoy stronger ownership control, value retention when trading, and ability to prove authenticity in seconds.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT, on the OTCQX under the symbol CBULF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol CB82.

For more information: visit the website at www.Gratomic.ca

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

