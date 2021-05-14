Gratomic Inc. wishes to advise that an employee at its Aukam site, working in the sanitary department, tested positive for Covid-19. There has recently been a resurgence of COVID cases in Namibia, as the country braces for a next wave of the virus. The employee and all employees with whom she came in contact have been required to self- isolate in their homes, with pay, and will not be returning to the worksite for a …

Gratomic Inc. (“Gratomic“, “GRAT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) wishes to advise that an employee at its Aukam site, working in the sanitary department, tested positive for Covid-19. There has recently been a resurgence of COVID cases in Namibia, as the country braces for a next wave of the virus. The employee and all employees with whom she came in contact have been required to self- isolate in their homes, with pay, and will not be returning to the worksite for a minimum period of 10 days starting from May 12, 2021. All staff will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result before returning

The Company is in the process of thoroughly disinfecting all facilities on the mine site. The Company had implemented all necessary precautionary measures recommended by worldwide and local health authorities in order to minimize the transmission of Covid-19 when activities resumed at the Aukam site in mid-2020. All employees are required to wear masks, protective eyewear, maintain social distancing and practice proper cleaning habits and comply with all local government protocols relating to Covid-19. The Company had also implemented a system whereby employees worked within designated limited groups, departments or bubbles further limiting potential exposure to its workforce. Due to the extraordinary steps the Company has taken to limit the spread of COVID, several other departments at the Aukam site that had no contact with the department which currently poses a COVID risk continue to operate.

The Company’s main focus has been to ensure the safety of the employees exposed to Covid-19 and ensure that its Aukam site is safe for all other employees and contractors working at the site. Arno Brand, President and CEO of the Company stated, “we are hoping for a speedy recovery for the employee who has tested positive. We will continue to monitor our Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of our employees”.

The Company does not anticipate that this incident will have a significant impact on the completion of its processing facility. Drilling and manufacturing will be able to continue on site as these operations were not affected. The engineering team will continue to work remotely. The Company will be hiring temporary workers and adding additional shifts to maintain operations.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is focused on introducing an exceptional anode material to the global Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage supply chains. The Company aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company’s recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for the micronization, spheronization, and the patented ALD coating of its Aukam vein graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021. Gratomic plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project.

