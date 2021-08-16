FansUnite Entertainment Inc. a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021 virtually.FansUnite’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Burton, and President, Darius Eghdami, are scheduled to present on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 11:30 AM PT. Mr. Burton and Mr. …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”), a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021 virtually.

FansUnite‘s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Burton, and President, Darius Eghdami, are scheduled to present on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 11:30 AM PT. Mr. Burton and Mr. Eghdami will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

“I am looking forward to sharing our vision of becoming a global gaming company with investors at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “With the closing of the recent public offering co-led by Gravitas Securities, the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors.”

This year’s Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com.

Conferences Details:

Event: Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day (virtual)

Format: Presentation

Date: Thursday, August 19th, 2021

Time: 8:30AM PT – 2:15PM PT

Registration: Link

FansUnite

Per: “Scott Burton” “Darius Eghdami”

Scott Burton Darius Eghdami

Chief Executive Officer President

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

