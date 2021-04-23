The Senate will now conduct the reading and adoption of Bill C-218 in order to legalize single event sports wagering in CanadaFansUnite Entertainment Inc. CEO Scott Burton issued the following statement after the House of Commons passed Bill C-218 on April 22, 2021. Bill C-218 or also known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act would make betting on individual sport events legal in Canada.”We applaud the …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) CEO Scott Burton issued the following statement after the House of Commons passed Bill C-218 on April 22, 2021. Bill C-218 or also known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act would make betting on individual sport events legal in Canada.

“We applaud the Canadian House of Commons for advancing the legislation to legalize single event sports betting, with many members expressing their support for Bill C-218,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “This is another major step forward which we expect to benefit not only companies like ours, but to the growth of the entire Canadian gambling industry.”

Bill C-218 now moves to the Senate for reading and adoption before moving to the Governor-General for Royal Assent.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS : Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎‎‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to ‎‎‎future outlook and anticipated events such as: Bill C-218 receiving royal assent, the effect of Bill C-128 on online gaming activities, the ability of FansUnite to implement their Canadian licensing strategy; FansUnite‘s ability to ‎fulfill technology needs with its ‎platform; business development ‎plans of ‎FansUnite; the Company’s unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, ‎projections, ‎objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company’s business ‎are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Non-Offering ‎Prospectus dated March 27, ‎‎2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81529