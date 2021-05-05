The sports and entertainment advisory firm will connect FansUnite with prominent U.S. betting brand partners FansUnite Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce that it has engaged SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory a preeminent sports and entertainment consulting group, to assist the Company in advancing its sportsbook platform expansion in the United States.SSCSA and its affiliated companies have an extensive …

The sports and entertainment advisory firm will connect FansUnite with prominent U.S. betting brand partners

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory (“SSCSA”), a preeminent sports and entertainment consulting group, to assist the Company in advancing its sportsbook platform expansion in the United States.

SSCSA and its affiliated companies have an extensive network spanning some of the biggest brands within the sports and entertainment industry. With a deeply experienced team and a vast array of strategic partners, the team is uniquely poised to assist the Company with its mission.

By leveraging SSCSA’s extensive network of key partners, FansUnite will be able to identify U.S. sports, esports media and other companies and brands that are looking for a betting platform partner to provide wagering services to its followers. A partnership with these brands will enable FansUnite to capitalize on their fanbase, which will further solidify the Company’s footprint in the U.S. sports betting market. Furthermore, the Company will be able generate significant income through a revenue share model when it licenses its B2B online gambling solutions to these companies.

“Given the growing demand for sports and esports betting in North America, we are delighted to be working with the SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory team in securing more brand partnerships in the United States,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “Their team has developed strong relationships with leading U.S. brands, which we can now partner with. This will enable us to continue expanding our operations in the highly lucrative U.S. online gambling market.”

“We are extremely excited to assist FansUnite in its goal to replicate the success that they have experienced in other countries here in the United States,” said Evan Davis, Managing Director of Sports Betting for SSCSA. “Scott and his team have built a terrific product and we’re confident that with strategic brand partnerships in place, they will become a key player within the U.S. sports betting ecosystem.”

About SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a sports consulting group of experts focused on bringing the emerging innovations and technology to sports executives, leagues, organizations and athletes. The Sports Advisory works side by side with these change makers across the evolving landscape of sports, including esports, sports betting, media and social responsibility.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

