Tracker Ventures Corp. (“Tracker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TKR; OTC:TLOOF; FWB:B2I) announced that Contakt LLC (“Contakt World”), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has released the seventh episode of the “Contakt World: Truth in Health” podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts

“It’s impossible to ignore the breadth of racial disparities that the pandemic has uncovered during the past year,” said Catherine Delcin, co-host of the podcast. “The first half of this episode dives into the policies and practices – both intentional and unintentional – that have prevented the most marginalized communities from receiving the proper healthcare they need.”

“The second part of our episode puts a spotlight on the health consequences of racism,” added Deepti Pahwa, Chief Innovation Officer at Contakt World and co-host of the podcast. “America’s history with race makes it difficult for communities of color to trust government officials with it comes to science and public health. We’re grateful to have Dr. Brian Smedley bring forth important insights into why we all need to address these systemic issues to make sure a health crisis like this never happens again.”

“Contakt World: Truth in Health” Podcast

Episode 7: A New American Apartheid

“What if segregation didn’t actually end? And instead, American cities have become drawn along racial lines – exacerbating economic issues AND fueling the COVID pandemic? Join our hosts Justin Beck, Catherine Delcin, and Deepti Pahwa as they speak with Dr. Lawrence T. Brown, founder, and director of the Black Butterfly Project. As a group, they’ll discuss the policies, practices, systems, and budgets discussed in his new book, “The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race and Space in America.” We’ll also hear from Dr. Brian Smedley, an advocate of health equity, whose work is creating opportunities for people of color and undoing the health consequences of racism. As always, we’ll talk about how to help our local health departments – and encourage innovation and technology integration – all while remaining empathetic, plus keeping an eye toward health equity for all.”

“Contakt World: Truth in Health” is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and also available on Apple and Spotify. For video previews, highlights, and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* No content within or related to this podcast has been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World – Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the “Acquisition“) a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company’s news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker’s shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally – addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World’s first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.contakt.world.

