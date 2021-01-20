Ceylon Graphite Corp. is pleased to announce that Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sasha Jacob, Founder and Strategic Advisor of the Company, will be speaking at an investor webinar hosted by New York based O&M Partners on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4.05 PM EST. The webinar will provide participants an overview of the Company and its exciting recent developments as it accelerates …

Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“ Ceylon Graphite ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sasha Jacob, Founder and Strategic Advisor of the Company, will be speaking at an investor webinar hosted by New York based O&M Partners on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4.05 PM EST. The webinar will provide participants an overview of the Company and its exciting recent developments as it accelerates continued evolution from high-quality low-cost graphite producer, to an innovator in value added graphite products for technology, construction, battery and transportation industries.

Webinar Registration Details:

When: Thursday, 21 st January 2021 at 4.05 pm EST

Registration link: https://bit.ly/2Nn19UV

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer, said: “I encourage existing and potential investors to participate in this interactive meeting so that they may have the opportunity to learn more about the unique investment opportunity Ceylon Graphite presents. Graphite is the “New Oil” and currently impacts our daily lives in many ways. It will become even more important in the years to come as electric vehicles and energy storage gain further adoption.”

Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Ceylon Graphite will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference in the next few months and welcomes anyone interested to reach out for meeting requests and/or presentation details.

Global Chinese Financial Forum – Virtual Base Metals and Energy Metals Day

February 3, 2021

www.GCFF.CA

Mines and Money Online Global Conference

March 23-25, 2021

https://minesandmoney.com/online/march/

Ceylon Graphite also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to two of its employees. Each option is exercisable at $0.355 per common share at any time until January 18, 2026.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and development and commercialisation of innovative graphite products and their applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly own subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Bharat Parashar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(202)352-6022

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Ceylon Graphite’s grids, Ceylon Graphite’s plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Ceylon Graphite, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Ceylon Graphite, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. Ceylon Graphite cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, Ceylon Graphite does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com )



