Diamond Investing News
The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Tres-Or Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: TRS All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 3:01 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Tres-Or Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TRS

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:01 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/30/c2690.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tres-Or Resources TSXV:TRS Diamond Investing

Star Diamond Corporation And Rio Tinto Announce Comprehensive Resolution Of All Disputes And Revised Joint Venture Arrangements

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") and Rio Tinto are pleased to announce that they have today entered into binding agreements that comprehensively resolve all disputes between them.  As part of that resolution, Star Diamond and Rio Tinto have agreed to revised joint venture arrangements that best position the joint venture to advance the development of a diamond mining operation on the Fort à la Corne property in Saskatchewan, Canada .

Under these new arrangements:

Keep reading... Show less
Tres-Or Announces a Private Placement for Macrodiamond Testing Programs for Its Guigues Diamond Project in Quebec

Tres-Or Announces a Private Placement for Macrodiamond Testing Programs for Its Guigues Diamond Project in Quebec

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $550,000 through the sale of Common Share Units (as defined herein) and Flow-Through Units (as defined herein) (the "Private Placement") to advance its Guigues diamond exploration project near Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Québec (the "Guigues Project"). All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
Tres-Or Completes Its Option to Acquire 100% Interest in the Fontana Gold Project Claims from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Tres-Or Completes Its Option to Acquire 100% Interest in the Fontana Gold Project Claims from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its November 2011 Option Agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (FSE: G1MN) (OTCQX: GLBXF) ("Globex") to acquire a 100% interest in 23 mineral claims comprising the Fontana Gold Project subject to Globex retaining a 2.0% NSR.

About the Fontana Gold Project Claims

Keep reading... Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revenue Uplift Based on Higher Realized Diamond Prices

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX and OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the results of its most recent December 2021 diamonds sale, as well as the aggregate sales results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
IIROC Trading Resumption - TRS

IIROC Trading Resumption - TRS

Trading resumes in:

Company: Tres-Or Resources Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Tres-Or Amends and Restates the Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Amends and Restates the Option on It's Fontana Gold Project in Québec

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with Kiboko Gold Inc. ("Kiboko") to amend and restate the original option agreement between the parties dated June 6, 2019 (the "Original Agreement").

About the Fontana Gold Project

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News