LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) (“LaSalle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the 2021 exploration program has commenced on the Company’s 100% owned Radisson Property (“Radisson” or the “Property”) in the Eeyou Istchee – James Bay Territory, Quebec.

The planned 88-kilometre induced polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey has begun, initially targeting the areas encompassing the Goldhawk and Goldfang high-grade gold discoveries announced late last year. These two gold discoveries are located near the south-central border of Radisson adjacent to the Serpent Property owned by Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) as shown on Figure 1. The Goldhawk and Goldfang gold-bearing zones occur within an area defined by the convergence of a series of east-west structures within the west to northwesterly trending gold-bearing Stu Structural Corridor (“SSC”). A ground magnetic survey is also underway to further enhance the definition of gold targets.

Figure 1

LaSalle President and CEO Ian Campbell stated, “We are very excited to begin the 2021 exploration program designed to build upon and expand the high-grade gold in bedrock discoveries we made on the Goldfang and Goldhawk zones late last year. These discoveries represent the highest gold grades recorded to date on Radisson. The IP survey targets these discoveries and several other areas identified as having favourable structural and geological trends. Our discoveries, together with those defining the Stu Structural Corridor that extends through the center of Radisson, represent a new Quebec gold exploration hot spot. Our current work program is being executed with the intent of defining additional targets in preparation for drilling”.

The Goldhawk Zone occurs over an area of 100 metres by 50 metres and contains anomalous to high-grade gold from grab samples of quartz veins hosted in diorite with values ranging from 1.55 g/t to the highest grades of 36.71 g/t and 64.50 g/t gold. Grab samples taken in the biotite-altered diorite host with no quartz veins but with 1 to 4% fine-grained disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite also returned higher grade assays of 6.72 g/t and 9.30 g/t gold. Goldhawk remains open along its strike and width.

The Goldfang Zone, located 2.5 kilometres east of Goldhawk, returned anomalous to high-grade copper and gold from grab samples, along with mineralization consisting of semi-massive sulphide horizons of pyrite (5 to 15%), chalcopyrite (2 to 5%) and bornite (1%) that locally contain quartz veins. Assay values range from 1.01 g/t to 5.93 g/t gold, up to 48 g/t silver and up to 2.34% copper hosted in diorite and in close proximity to amphibolite. The Goldfang Zone remains open along its strike and width.

The SSC first identified by Harfang extends 3.5 kilometres east-southeast from Radisson onto their Serpent Property as shown in Figure 1, is characterized by numerous high-grade gold showings associated with quartz veins and a large gold in till anomaly by Stuart Averill of Overburden Drilling Management as one of the most significant in Canada.

Cautionary statement: Grab samples described above are selective by nature and reported grades might not be representative of more extensive mineralized zones.

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

The health and safety of the staff at site, and the communities in which the company operates, is of paramount importance to LaSalle. All employees and contractors work according to a protocol relative to the recent COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government of Quebec on Jan. 6, 2021 defining the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the project.

About the Property

The 4,450-hectare, 100% owned Property is located in the Eeyou-Itschee-James Bay Territory of Québec along the highly prospective regional contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological Sub-Provinces. This structural setting has proven to be highly favourable for gold mineralization and hosts the Eleonore Mine (Newmont) and the Cheechoo deposit (Sirios Resources) to the southeast and the La Pointe deposit (Québec Precious Metals) to the northeast. Radisson is easily accessible via the main north-south James Bay paved road 1.5 kilometres to the west.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Alan Sexton, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of LaSalle Exploration Corp., who is a non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About LaSalle Exploration Corp

LaSalle is a Canadian exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi in Ontario and Quebec, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success., LaSalle is actively exploring Radisson in the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec as well as the Blakelock and Egan high-grade gold properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol “LSX”. Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.lasallecorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

