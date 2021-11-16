Tres-Or Resources Ltd. is pleased to report completion of the Company's first macrodiamond drill program at the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in southwestern Québec. The planned 5 holes have been completed to 300.00 m each, providing more than 10 tonnes of kimberlite sample for mini-bulk macrodiamond testing. Four of the holes ended in kimberlite at 300.00 m, and the fifth hole entered metasediment county rock at 262.10 ...