Cobalt

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – FPX

- March 17th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: FPX Nickel Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: FPX All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 3:21 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FPX

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:21 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/17/c9436.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

FPX Nickel

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from FPX Nickel using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Nickel Forecast 2021: Juniors Optimistic, Challenges Remain
Top Nickel Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV – Q2, 2020

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×