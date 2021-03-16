Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce that the City of Burnaby is working together with Aether on the Urban Small Motors Emissions Abatement Project to evaluate Aether’s emissions abatement technology on select pieces of their equipment employing small motors.Small motors contribute significantly to urban air pollution: “Today, operating the best-selling commercial lawn mower for one hour emits as …

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (“ATHR” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the City of Burnaby is working together with Aether on the Urban Small Motors Emissions Abatement Project to evaluate Aether’s emissions abatement technology on select pieces of their equipment employing small motors.

Small motors contribute significantly to urban air pollution: “Today, operating the best-selling commercial lawn mower for one hour emits as much smog-forming pollution as driving the best-selling 2017 passenger car, a Toyota Camry, about 300 miles – approximately the distance from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.” (California Air Resource Board [arb.ca.gov] Small Engines in California Fact Sheet). Currently, emissions from these small motors are not subject to any emissions abatement technology. Thus, these machines are responsible for considerable volumes of urban air pollution, causing significant amounts of smog, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The common argument used to justify current emission requirements for small motors has been the cost of precious metal-based catalytic converters being too high for consumers. However, with Aether’s low- cost emission reduction technology, the cost argument will no longer be valid.

Under the terms of the MOU entered into between Aether and the City of Burnaby, the parties will cooperate to select appropriate pieces of equipment on which to install Aether’s catalysts, and Aether will utilize the data generated to further optimize its small motors catalysts. Overall, the project will evaluate the use of Aether’s catalysts as an effective emissions abatement solution for the City of Burnaby’s municipal equipment.

Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether commented “We are thrilled to begin this project with the City of Burnaby. This is the first step to show how we can contribute to building a cleaner and healthier city for our friends and family.”

“The City of Burnaby is committed to transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and equipment as part of its overall commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and this project with a local Burnaby company is an opportunity to reduce carbon emissions within existing equipment until they are replaced with zero-emission alternatives,” said Burnaby City Councillor Joe Keithley.

ABOUT THE CITY OF BURNABY:

The City of Burnaby is a vibrant city at the geographic centre of Metro Vancouver. It has an amazing natural environment, a strong cultural mosaic and thriving town centres. To meet the aggressive carbon reduction targets established by Burnaby City Council, a framework called This is Climate Action has been developed to guide how the City will put into action its commitment to be “carbon neutral” (no longer contributing to the carbon emissions that accelerate climate change) by 2050.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether’s primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions – a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

President

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.aethercatalyst.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77402