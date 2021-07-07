With the shift to online shopping continuing, Pineapple Express Delivery reaches key milestone, completing 1-Million deliveriesWorld-Class Extractions Inc. extends its congratulations to Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, on completing its one millionth deliveryPineapple Express Delivery is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure …

With the shift to online shopping continuing, Pineapple Express Delivery reaches key milestone, completing 1-Million deliveries

World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (” Company ” or ” World-Class “), extends its congratulations to Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (” Pineapple Express Delivery ” or ” PED “), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, on completing its one millionth delivery

Pineapple Express Delivery is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products. Since launching in 2018 with only 12 drivers, PED has increased to 200 drivers today, servicing 12 cities across Canada (including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area which is counted as one city).

Randy Rolph, CEO & Founder of Pineapple Express Delivery stated, “PED is starting the summer on a high note as it celebrates its 1 millionth delivery, achieved on Monday July 5 th at 7:00pm-EDT. I am so proud of our team and their hard work over the years to reach this tremendous level of success. This significant milestone is a direct result of the major demand, traction, and adoption of PED’s logistics technology. PED’s primary goal is to serve our clients so that their patients and customers receive best-in-class service in meeting their delivery needs. We look forward to expanding our customer relationships across Canada so that we remain the trusted delivery and logistics supply chain partner of choice.”

“E-commerce is thriving, and demands for delivery seen surging during the pandemic continue to increase as delivery has become the norm; it’s unlikely that Canadians will ever return to their old shopping habits” stated Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class. “According to a June-2021 Paypal survey, 59% of Canadians have increased their online shopping habits compared to prior to the pandemic. As key industries expand their online presence, consumers see the digital economy becoming a prevalent part of daily life 1. Additionally, Paypal reports that 61% of respondents believe that cashless transactions will be part of their typical shopping experience, with 28% expecting to shop entirely cashless within five years 2. Canadians have come to value the safety, discretion and convenience of PED’s services, and none of this would have been possible without the continued efforts and dedication of the entire Pineapple Express Delivery team. We congratulate them on this key achievement.”

PED’s logistics and delivery services include medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. Pineapple Express Delivery’s clients include Shoppers Drug Mart / Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd. (Liquor Division) and CannTrust Inc. to their estora TM medical cannabis patients.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

Pineapple Express Delivery’s management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/ .

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a focus on the evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

